D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.34

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 110231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
