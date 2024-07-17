D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.34

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 110231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

