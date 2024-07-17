Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $701.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $475,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

