Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 22.8 %
NYSE:DLA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.