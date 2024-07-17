Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 22.8 %

NYSE:DLA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

