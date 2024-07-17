Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NYSE DLX opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Deluxe has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.85%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

