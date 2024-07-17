Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.31

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 16612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

