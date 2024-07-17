Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.13. 946,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 581,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.