Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.13. 946,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 581,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1978 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:AAPU Free Report ) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

