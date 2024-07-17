Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.11

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 402425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.