Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $24.57. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,101,276 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

