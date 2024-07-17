Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,474,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

