Dominic Dragisich Sells 13,117 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.