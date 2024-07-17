DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTM opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

