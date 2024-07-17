Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 23,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.