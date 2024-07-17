Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total transaction of $1,787,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,418,309.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 109.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 70.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

