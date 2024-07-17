Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 15,404 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

