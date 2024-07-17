Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,900 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $54,767.40.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $175,195.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

