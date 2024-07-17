Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 679 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,826,545.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $46,797.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $54,767.40.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $172,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

