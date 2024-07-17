Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.50

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 70155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
EWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
