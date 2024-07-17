Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $37.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.28.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $612.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 4.2 %

ELV opened at $553.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.58. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.