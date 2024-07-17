Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.00. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,009,060 shares.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 651,480 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 155,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.