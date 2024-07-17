Emerson Electric Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.