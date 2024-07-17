Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance
EBTC opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
