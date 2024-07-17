Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 8,086 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.