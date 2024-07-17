Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

