Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $149.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.