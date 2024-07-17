Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

HTBK opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

