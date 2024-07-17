Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources



Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

