Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.