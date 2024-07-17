Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.31% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,351 shares of company stock valued at $307,229. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

