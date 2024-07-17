Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $489.84 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.35 and its 200 day moving average is $473.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.