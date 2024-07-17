Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $37.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWPX

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.