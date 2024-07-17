Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

