Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.57% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

