Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 916,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $473.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

