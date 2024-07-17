Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 770,826 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,826 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 482,944 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 65.83%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Further Reading

