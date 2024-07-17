Empowered Funds LLC Sells 43,404 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,404 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.