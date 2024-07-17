Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$2.61. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 306,330 shares changing hands.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$472.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of C$431.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.029963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

