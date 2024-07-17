Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Enstar Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

