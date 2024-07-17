Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 600 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25.

On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $599.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Report on TRDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.