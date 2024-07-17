Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,144,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CFG stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

