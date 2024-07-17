Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,123 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.