Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 344 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NICE by 119.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 43.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.07.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

