Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

