Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

