Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.