Envista (NYSE:NVST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.85.

NYSE NVST opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Envista by 96.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Envista by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

