EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

