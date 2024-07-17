EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

