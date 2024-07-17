Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

