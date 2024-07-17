Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 24,890,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

