Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,456.91 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,456.91 or 0.05327798 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $415.59 billion and $19.06 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,218 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

